Stocks traded lower amid a multiple contraction and news about new corporate tax rates, with growth stocks outperforming value.
U.S. 10-year bond yields fell below 1.6 percent as investors weigh the economic impact of supply-chain disruptions.
The price of oil has continued to slide shortly after hitting $85 per barrel, and are now trading around $82.
The spot price of gold was up $4.9 to $1,798.30 an ounce.
European and Asian shares were down sharply, as well as major cryptocurrencies, while the dollar was mixed against a basket of currencies.
Companies have continued to beat analyst estimates, posting stronger-than-expected year-over-year growth in earnings.
Microsoft, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are the latest names to beat top- and bottom-line expectations.
About 30 percent of stocks listed on the S&P 500 have released earnings data so far, with about 82 percent beating expectations.
This is a sign that consumer spending has been resilient in the face of rising costs and a lack of availability.
We expect strong earnings results to support the bull market, but multiple contraction is likely as analysts price in “peak growth.”
Economic news is light today, but data shows that demand for mortgage refinancing has fallen sharply, as rates have risen even as new home sales have surged.
The housing market has been on fire for much of this year as workers moved from cities to suburban areas, but a persistent lack in new housing has pushed prices higher.
We expect increased owner-equivalent rents to contribute to inflationary pressures as inflation data catches up with market prices.
