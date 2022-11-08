C.P.’s Portables and Mountain High Septic named Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named C.P.’s Portables and Mountain High Septic as its November Business of the Month.
Owner Dan Ogden took over C.P.’s Portables in 2011, purchasing it from Roy Johnson, who had operated the business since the 1970s.
The company services Chaffee County and surrounding counties, often managing numerous jobs at the same time, a press release stated.
Ogden’s grandson Ace VanEsselstine is the company’s manager and operator and also one of the two full-time employees at C.P.’s.
Together they tackle septic calls and emergency calls and stage portable toilets for construction sites, fundraising events, weddings and more.
In the summer, they take on a couple of part-timers to helps with increased business.
VanEsselstine said he keeps up with the demands by expanding their equipment needs and keeping an eye on the happenings in the area.
The company staged portable toilets for fire crews, homeowners and personnel during the Decker Fire in 2019 with placements from Howard to Villa Grove.
As Chaffee County grows, VanEsselstine said C.P.’s Portables and Mountain High Septic plans to continue to strive to meet the needs of the community and the many tourists who come to the county to recreate and work.
For more information, call 719-539-4985.
