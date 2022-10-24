Equity markets rebounded strongly to end the week after the rally in the 10-year Treasury yield to fresh 14-year high faded midday, providing some relief.
The rise in global yields continues to pressure valuations, but the narrative of hawkish central banks is not new, and reports that the Fed could slow its pace of rate hikes in December helped offset some of the early-morning weakness.
Investors are also paying close attention to earnings reports, with the focus today on the social media company Snap, which reported disappointing results amid a tough advertising environment.
However, the trends highlighted from the big banks point to a resilient consumer.
All sectors were higher, with materials, energy and consumer discretionary outperforming.
Bond yields have continued to rise globally, with the 10-year Treasury yield jumping above 4.30 percent, the highest since 2007, before settling at 4.22 percent.
The 10-year yield has now increased for 12 straight weeks, the longest run of weekly increases since the 1980s.
Driving this move higher is hawkish commentary from policymakers who are signaling the determination of central banks to keep raising rates until inflation is under control.
As a result, investors now expect the Fed to raise rates to 5 percent by May 2023, a higher terminal rate than was projected a month ago, as inflation has remained high, the labor market is still tight, and consumer spending has proved resilient.
The higher bond yields across the curve are feeding through to lower equity valuations, especially impacting the growth segments of the market, as the underperformance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq this year demonstrates.
Edward Jones analysts said they think that central banks are going to err on the side of doing more than less since they initially underestimated the persistence of inflation, but the deceleration in the pace of inflation that we expect over the coming months will allow them to signal a pivot.
While painful for asset prices analysts think that the bulk of the adjustment higher in interest rates is behind us, and an upcoming pause in policy rates will be the catalyst for a rebound in both stocks and bonds.
Despite the higher yields, stocks rose about 4.5 percent for the week.
Analysts believe the necessary criteria for stocks to begin a durable recovery are 1) several months of consistently declining inflation, 2) resiliency in the economy and earnings, and 3) a repricing in valuations.
While the inflation condition has not been met, economic and earnings data have held up reasonable well, and valuations have come down meaningfully, as markets have priced in a fair degree of pessimism.
With the bear market entering its 11th month and the decline in many asset classes implying a 70 percent or more chance of a recession, the upside in stocks outweighs the downside, analysts said.
However, the recovery will likely be U-shaped instead of v-shaped, as the Fed will not be able to aggressively loosen policy as it has in past periods of market stress.
