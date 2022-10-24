Equity markets rebounded strongly to end the week after the rally in the 10-year Treasury yield to fresh 14-year high faded midday, providing some relief.

The rise in global yields continues to pressure valuations, but the narrative of hawkish central banks is not new, and reports that the Fed could slow its pace of rate hikes in December helped offset some of the early-morning weakness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.