The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ovierre Industries to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
Ovierre Industries makes and installs custom signs, window vinyl, vehicle decals and more.
Owners Josh and Jess Smith previously owned the Book Haven in Salida.
Before that, Josh had worked at a sign company after high school in Rifle and Glenwood Springs.
When he moved to Salida in 2008, however, he didn’t make a sign until 2016 when he made a 9-foot tall metal blade apothecary sign on the side.
He described a blade sign as a sign that you can see from both sides, like the new sign he recently made for Moonlight Pizza.
“After I made that, the word of mouth took off,” Josh said about the apothecary sign.
When the demand for signs continued growing, they decided to focus on it.
“This was an opportunity for us to work as a family,” Jess said.
Ovierre moved into its new location across from Gunderman Auto Body at 7747 CR 150 in April.
There they use a laser engraver that can engrave and cut out pieces for signs.
Materials can also be passed through the laser engraver, allowing it to engrave pieces 12-feet or longer.
“If you want something customized, bring it in,” Josh said.
Josh said A-frame signs are their biggest seller and estimated that they’ve sold more than 200 around the country since they started.
The company strives to use sustainable products like wood in their signs, Jess said, while trying to stay away from single use plastics.
Jess also kept the letterpress she had in the book store and makes items like business cards, coasters and stationary.
The business is named after their son, sort of.
Josh said their niece pronounced Oliver “Ovierre” and so his nickname became “Ovierre the Bear.”
People can find more information about Ovierre Industries at Ovierre.com or by calling 719-221-3171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.