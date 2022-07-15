Equity markets ended well off session lows Thursday, as the Nasdaq ended modestly higher after being down more than 1.5 percent earlier in the day.
The financials, energy and materials sectors were the biggest laggards of the day, driven lower in part by weaker than expected bank earnings.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar strength continues, with the DXY dollar index hitting a new high for the year, now close to $109.
The dollar has been one of the few assets that has seen positive returns this year, as the flight-to-safety trade in the currency continues, and as the Federal Reserve front-loads rate hikes.
Finally, the VIX volatility index moved lower Thursday up to 26 levels, still well below the highs it reached around 37 levels earlier this year, indicating that markets are not yet showing signs of panic and the sell-off thus far remains orderly.
Following the hot consumer price index inflation reading Wednesday, producer price index data for June also came in above expectations.
Headline PPI came in at 11.3 percent year-over-year, above expectations of 10.7 percent and last month’s 10.9 percent, while core PPI came in at 8.2 percent, slightly below expectations of 8.3 percent and below last month’s 8.5 percent readings.
Much of the gain in the PPI came from increases in energy costs, as prices for oil and natural gas were substantially higher in the month.
These higher prices will likely lead to higher input costs for many goods and could weigh on corporate profits going forward.
However, as with the CPI reading, these figures are backward looking, and thus far in July we have seen lower oil, energy and commodity pricing broadly.
Analysts said this should support a moderation in headline inflation in the months ahead as well.
Second-quarter earnings season for Standard & Poor’s 500 companies officially kicks off this week, with large banks like JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley both reporting results Thursday morning.
JPMorgan earnings overall fell short of analyst expectations, as the bank increased reserves for potential bad loans and announced it would temporarily suspend its share repurchase program.
Similarly, Morgan Stanley missed earnings expectations, driven primarily by a miss in investment banking revenue, which struggled as the market for corporate IPOs and debt and equity issuance fell sharply this year.
Analysts said earnings growth figures will likely continue to be revised downward for this year and next as companies adapt to higher costs and cooling demand.
However, with markets in bear market territory, some of this economic and earnings deterioration has been priced in to assets already.
