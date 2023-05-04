In a unanimous vote, the Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter point, bringing its overnight policy rate to 5 percent - 5.25 percent.
The statement omitted a line that read, “some additional policy firming may be appropriate,” signaling that the May hike will likely be the last.
Because of the long reported lags before monetary policy tends to impact the economy, and with the disinflation process underway, policymakers will likely follow a wait-and-see approach to policy.
The 2-year Treasury yield and the U.S. dollar fell as the Federal Reserve softened its language, but equities also retreated, as chairman Jerome Powell, said that there won’t be any rate cuts if inflation remains high.
With the Fed following a data-dependent approach, investors will be focusing on the two upcoming rounds of employment and inflation reports before the next Fed meeting in June.
After embarking on its most aggressive tightening cycle in 40 years and having raised rates 5 percent to tame inflation, the Fed is preparing to move to the sidelines.
The recent stress in the banking sector is a sign that policy is now possibly overly restrictive.
Banks may get stricter with lending, and that potential credit cruch could do some of the Fed’s work for it, weighing on economic activity and helping bring inflation down.
Additionally, there are signs that the Fed’s rate hikes have started to have ann impact on demand for labor.
Employment remains one of the brightest spots in a slowing economy, but job openings have turned decisively lower recently, layoff announcements have picked up, and jobless claims are on a rise from historic lows.
Because of these reasons and the improvement in inflation during the past six months, analysts said they think that Wednesday’s hike will likely maker the peak in policy rates, and that the Fed will stay on hold for an extended period.
However, with inflation still way above target and economic growth resilient, Powell dismissed the idea of a quick pivot to rate cuts, triggering some volatility.
During the past 40 years the Fed has paused seven times after concluding a tightening cycle.
Following the final rate hike, policymakers held rates steady for about six months on average (ranging from a month to a little over a year) before proceeding to cut rates to stimulate the economy.
Stocks performed strongly in five of these instances, while they declined only modestly the other two.
Investment grade bonds also experienced above-average returns, as yields peaked a couple of months before the last rate hike.
With today’s policy decision likely marking the end of tightening, analysts said they believe that the cyclical peak in long-term yields was made last year.
A Fed pause won’t be a cure-all, but it will be an important step towards a more sustainable recovery.
Investors could lock in the historically high yields seen today in short-term fixed income investments.
But analysts said they also see an opportunity to add longer-term quality bonds.
These bonds not only secure high income for longer, but also may appreciate, if yields eventually start to move lower if the economy slows and the Fed pivots to rate cuts down the road.
