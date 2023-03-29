Markets closed lower Tuesday, as investors refocus on the Federal Reserve and higher interest rates as the 2-year Treasury yield recovers above 4 percent.
Shortages in houses and cars are still contributing to persistent inflation, according to recent reports, prompting fears that the Fed still has work to do.
A recent overhang on the market has been commercial real estate, which is facing a period of refinancing over the next five years, likely at higher rates, while office utilization remains well below pre-pandemic levels.
European shares were mixed, while Asian shares traded higher.
The price of oil seems to have stabilized around $70-$75 per barrel after calling during the banking-system shock.
Commercial real estate is seen as a concern amid higher interest rates and tightening lending standards, as banks seek to shore up their balance sheets and raise capital.
CMBS spreads are at their widest point since May 2020, indicating that investors are expecting defaults to rise.
Roughly $450 billion in loans will need to be refinanced this year, while more than $2 trillion will be refinanced in the next five years according to JP Morgan, all likely at higher interest rates.
At the same time, office utilizations remain at less than 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels, driving higher vacancy rates.
The real estate sector has underperformed this year due to the widening spreads and higher rates.
Consumers buying out leases to avoid high new-car prices, along with increased mortgage demand as rates have fallen, are once again feeding into inflationary pressures.
Used-car prices have come down since their peak last year, but current trends in consumer buying decisions are driving down inventories and keeping prices elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels.
Housing inventory is also falling ahead of the springtime selling season, creating some concern we could see another rise in housing prices after historic pandemic-time buying drove inventories to historic lows.
Recent reports are creating some concern that the Fed may have to raise rates even higher to bring inflation down to its long-term 2 percent target; however, markets are not yet expecting any more Fed rate hikes this year.
