Equity markets staged a relief rally today, yet they finished lower for the week.
A strong rebound in Chinese stocks had some positive spillover effects with authorities reportedly trying to ease the impact of China’s zero-COVID-19 policy.
The Hong Kong equity index had its best day since 2015, while the Shanghai Composite gained nearly 2.5 percent on friday and was up nearly 5.5 percent for the week, the most in two years.
Oil also rallied today, likely benefiting from the risk-on sentiment, with WTI exceeding $92, up about 4 percent.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose modestly to 4.16 percent and was higher for the week on the back of the Fed’s hawkish tone on Wednesday and today’s strong payroll gains.
The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding estimates for a 200,000 gain, while wages rose firmly.
Both highlight the still positive momentum in the labor market despite the Fed’s efforts to cool it down.
Job gains were broad-based, but the unemployment rate moved up to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent (the household survey showed a fall in employment), and the labor force participation unexpectedly ticked down.
While the jobs report was more mixed than the strong headline job gains suggest, it still signals that the Fed has further to go.
As the economy likely continues to slow under the weight of higher interest rates, Edward Jones analysts said they expect the imbalance between supply and demand for labor to narrow.
But given the large number of job openings, that process could be slower that policymakers had hoped.
Both equity and fixed-income markets were pressured this week by the Fed’s hawkish message as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled less aggressive pace of tightening but one that potentially extends further into 2023.
The Fed is paying close attention to the labor market-conditions, as demand for workers continues to be higher than available supply, complicating the bank’s inflation fight.
All aptions remain open for the December rate hike, as there is one more jobs report and two more inflation readings before the next FOMC meeting.
Next week’s CPI will help markets update interest-rate expectations.
The headline October CPI is expected to ease slightly to 8 percent from 8.2 percent, while the core index, which excludes food and energy, is expected to rise 6.6 percent matching the prior month’s pace.
Sticky shelter inflation and the first increase in energy prices in four months will likely exert upward pressure, but a decline in used car prices and further easing in supply-chain constraints could help prices moderate.
Beyond the economic data, U.S. elections will be in the spotlight Tuesday.
Polls indicate that the Republican party will regain control of at least the House.
Legislative gridlock is the most likely outcome, which the stock market has historically favored, as it reduces the scope for new policy to be passed.
