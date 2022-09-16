HomeSmart Preferred Realty

Courtesy photo

Sam Banning, owner of HomeSmart Preferred Realty, cuts the ribbon marking the business’s membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce at a ceremony in front of the new office at 112 F St. Broker associates and other office staff as well as members of the chamber of commerce and Vaqueros helped mark the occasion. From left front are Eva Egbert, Dave Chelf, Karin Naccarato, Jessica Chariton, Brenda Dempsey, Janine Marr, Banning, Trisha Arosemena, Jodi Homes-Nodahl, Julie Sims, Wade Harris and Sherry Turner. Back: Jason Gobin, Sam Johnson, Mark Moore, Harry Payton, Art Gentile, Toy Hallman, Michael Varnum, Katwin Hinerman, Bob Gomez and Jeanine Zeman.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed HomeSmart Preferred Realty, 112 F St., to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The owner, Sam Banning, has been in the real estate industry for more than 22 years and bought the business four years ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.