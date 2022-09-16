Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed HomeSmart Preferred Realty, 112 F St., to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The owner, Sam Banning, has been in the real estate industry for more than 22 years and bought the business four years ago.
In those four years, the business has expanded operations to four offices in Pueblo, Cañon City, Westcliffe and, most recently, Salida.
The company has 129 agents and is continuously growing.
HomeSmart was recently awarded “Most Trusted Brokerage Nationwide” by RIS Media.
It has won four national awards for the brokerage and 37 national awards for its agents.
