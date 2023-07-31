New Biz: Four Squares Framing

The Dominicis – Christina, Leland and Leland II, 6, – are the owners of Salida’s newest framing and metaphysical business, Four Squares Framing & Metaphysical Shop at 404 E. U.S. 50, which opened in April.
Opening a metaphysical shop wasn’t something Christina and Leland Dominicis planned. It just happened.
“We started as Four Squares Framing in Wheatridge in 2018,” Leland said. “We were living in Fairplay and had that shop four years. When we were expecting our son (Leland II), we decided we wanted to live better and looked into mountain areas.”
Next they had a shop in Buena Vista. When the building sold they began to search again and found a space at 404 E. U.S. 50 in Salida.
“We opened in April,” Leland said. “The metaphysical part happened when a customer came in and noticed Christina’s personal crystals. She wasn’t interested in framing but bought the whole collection of crystals. That was the birth of the metaphysical side of the business.”
The couple met in Chicago. Christina studied fine art at the School of Representational Art, focusing on classical realism, working primarily in vine charcoal and oil, which was the inspiration for the framing business. She was also doing massage therapy at that time and still does tarot and crystal readings.
Leland did lighting for concerts, doing shows at, among other places, Red Rocks.
“My dad was a lighting designer and I worked with him from age 12 until I was 28,” Leland said.
They live in Como but love Salida, and their goal is to make Salida their home.
Four Squares Framing & Metaphysical Shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Tuesday, offering custom picture framing, tarot and crystal reading, crystals, pendulums, jewelry, incense, singing bowls, tarot and oracle decks, altar supplies and Christina’s original artwork. They can be reached at FourSquaresFraming.com or 719-838-1502.
