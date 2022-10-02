Equity markets reversed early morning gains and finished lower Friday in response to the latest economic data, suggesting that the Federal Reserve will stay on its path of aggressive rate hikes.
Inflation remains the biggest risk for the markets, as today’s economic releases highlight.
Eurozone inflation hit a new record high of 10 percent in September, and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index came in hotter than expected.
After having spiked to 4 percent briefly on Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 3.70 percent on Thursday but rose to 3.80 percent Friday, once again pressuring valuations of growth stocks.
On the corporate front, shares of Nike declined 12 percent, as higher inventory weighed on earnings.
October 14 marks the unofficial start to earnings season, with investors awaiting updates on the state of corporate America.
Consumer spending increased in August, while the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation accelerated, both suggesting that the Fed will not back off soon from its hawkish stance.
The personal consumption expenditures price index was up 6.2 percent from a year ago, exceeding consensus estimates, and the core index, which excludes food and energy, was accelerated to 4.9 percent, well above the Fed’s 2 percent target.
The silver lining is that market expectations have now probably recalibrated appropriately following the Consumer Price Index data two weeks ago and the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week.
Highlighting the macroeconomic challenges, the Standard & Poor’s 500 logged its third straight quarter of losses for the first time since 2008-2009.
With the imbalance between the supply and demand for labor being one of the factors that has contributed to the spike in inflation over the past year, investors and the Fed will be paying close attention to next Friday’s employment report.
While another month of strong job gains can ease some of the recession fears, Fed officials are looking for signs that the labor-market tightness is easing, driving wage growth lower.
Consensus expects that the U.S. economy added 250,000 jobs in September, which would still be about twice the gains needed to keep the unemployment rate steady.
But with job openings falling back from their highs and with voluntary quits lower, we expect that employment growth will slow from here as the impact of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes is felt through the economy in the coming quarters.
