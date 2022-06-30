Major indexes were mixed today, looking for some direction after another down day on Tuesday, as growth concerns continue to dominate investor focus.
The price of oil fell today by more than 2 percent, sitting around $109 per barrel, as investors try to get a grip on changing global demand and supply dynamics.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated somewhat to around 3.1 percent.
On the international front, European and Asian shares were lower, with consumer confidence in South Korea falling and driving some of the volatility in Asian markets.
The VIX index, commonly dubbed Wall Street’s fear index, has been elevated for much of this year and remains high, an indication that volatility in the equity markets is likely to continue.
This may play out on an index level, but also on an individual stock level, and among risk assets in general.
For instance, today has seen the biggest names in the cruise industry fall at high-single-digit to low-double-digit rates today, as quickly changing economic growth data is priced into stocks, creating winners and losers.
Among risk assets, equities have been hard hit, but other assets, like cryptocurrencies, have seen even higher levels of price action, as liquidity dynamics in the financial system change due to the Federal Reserve’s war against inflation.
Economic news is light today, but several high-profile data points are being released on Thursday and Friday. The Personal Consumption Index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, and personal income are both set to be released in the coming days and will likely drive further price action in the markets, if the data comes out significantly higher or lower than economic estimates currently priced in.
An ideal situation would see resilient consumer spending but moderating or shrinking inflationary levels.
The Fed has said it needs to see significant progress against inflation to consider easing its rate-hiking cycle, with another 50 or 75 basis points hike expected at the next Fed meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.