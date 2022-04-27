Stocks were down almost 3 percent ahead of a busy week of earnings Tuesday.
Growth concerns combined with tightening financial conditions weighed on sentiment and valuations, but there was no new catalyst for today’s risk-off tone.
International equity markets were mixed, partly helped by China’s pledge to boost monetary-policy support to aid the economy, which continues to be impacted by ongoing lockdowns.
Major European indexes attempted to rebound early in the day but finished at new six-week lows amid increasing geopolitical risks. Longer-term government bond yields retreated further today, with the 10-year falling to 2.76 percent from almost 3 percent last week.
With almost a third of the S&P 500 companies reporting earnings the remainder of the week, the focus will be on the health of the corporate sector, and particularly the mega-cap tech stocks (Alphabet and Microsoft report after the market-close).
So far, of the 130 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, about 80 percent have beaten estimates for profit and 67 percent have surpassed sales forecasts.
Pricing power has continued to cushion profitability, especially as demand trends remain strong.
However, there are worries that the increasing cost pressures will eventually make a dent in margins.
Equity markets are now at the bottom of their trading range established over the past three months, as investors are trying to balance the still-healthy economic conditions and the headwinds of Fed rate hikes alongside geopolitical risks and high inflation.
We think the backdrop is more challenging than it has been over the past 18 months, but the resiliency in corporate profits will provide support.
Today’s economic data provided further confirmation that the Fed will likely continue on its path to aggressively tighten policy in the coming months. Durable goods orders increased at a solid pace in March, driven by strong demand for new capital investments and easing vehicle shortages.
With labor shortages persisting, businesses are accelerating their pace of equipment investments.
On the housing front, the national home price index increased 19.8 percent in February from a year ago, the third-biggest increase in data going back 35 years.
Demand for homes remains strong, but we think that the rising borrowing costs will take some of the wind out of the housing market’s sails, as the March decline in home sales showed.
For perspective, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has moved above 5 percent from 3 percent six months ago, reflecting expectations of a series of Fed rate hikes to tame inflation.
