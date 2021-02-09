Equities traded higher Monday, following last week’s best weekly gain for stocks since November. U.S. markets set new record highs Monday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.7 percent and the Dow adding 238 points. Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,011,58,195 with advancers out numbering decliners roughly three-to-one.
International stocks were also higher, with Asian and European markets benefiting from rising optimism over an additional U.S. fiscal-stimulus plan.
Oil prices rose on reports that OPEC members successfully implemented supply cuts in December and that demand in India and China has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Crude oil was up to $58.05 a barrel.
Stock-market gains signal investors’ continued positive outlook for the economic recovery spurred by the vaccine rollout. Notably, Bitcoin continued to see large price swings, reaching a new high following news that Tesla intends to allow purchases in the cryptocurrency.
The primary focus remains split between earnings results and fiscal stimulus.
More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have now reported fourth-quarter earnings, with 84 percent of them beating consensus estimates, pointing to resilient consumer demand amid coronavirus lockdown measures.
Seventy-eight companies, including Disney, are set to report this week, further rounding out the profit picture.
Janet Yellen, the recently appointed Treasury secretary, has signaled her support for a COVID-19 relief package.
With the recent slowdown in payroll growth amid renewed lockdowns, Secretary Yellen noted that the job market could fully recover as soon as next year if a combination of fiscal relief and monetary stimulus remain in place to support the economic recovery.
The spot price of gold was also up 1.03 percent to $1,831.60.
