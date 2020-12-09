Equity markets reversed their negative opening to finish the day higher on Tuesday.
Positive earnings results and news that stimulus talks are progressing contributed to the trend reversal.
Sentiment continues to be supported by expectations for an improved outlook in 2021 as vaccines are rolled out.
However, near-term concerns about a slowdown in the pace of economic growth are triggering some caution as major indexes trade near record highs.
Overseas equities were mixed, and oil prices are moderately lower today, while government bonds are slightly lower.
Crude oil futures fell $.16 to $45.60 a barrel. Gold futures rose $8.90 to $1,874.90.
