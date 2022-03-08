U.S. equity markets were sizably lower Monday, as spiking oil prices fueled concerns about inflation and global economic impacts of the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine conflict continued.
Oil is not the only commodity being impacted, with prices of wheat and certain metals also seeing dramatic price increases amid potential supply disruptions.
The utility and energy sectors outperformed, while financials and consumer discretionary stocks lagged, reflecting ongoing caution in the markets.
Ten-year government bond yields were up slightly despite the defensive tone, potentially reflecting the expectation for the Federal Reserve to hike rates this month despite global risks.
Global equity markets were sharply lower as well, and economic implications for Europe, which depends heavily on Russian oil and gas exports, remain a headwind to the near-term international outlook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.