Stocks declined and bond yields popped following the Federal Reserve meeting and press conference.
Policymakers indicated that rate hikes could come as soon as 2023, after signaling in March that they saw no increases until 2024.
European equities finished slightly higher, logging the ninth consecutive record high, the longest streak since 1999.
On the flip side, Asian stocks were lower as Chinese economic data disappointed. To stabilize commodity prices, China said it would begin to sell strategic metals reserves directly to fabricators and manufacturers for the first time since 2010.
This announcement led to a pullback in prices for copper and other metals.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 1.56 percent, and the dollar gained the most in over a month against other major currencies.
The price of crude oil was down $.28 or .39 percent at $71.84 and the spot price of gold was down $16 or -1.38 percent to $1,830.80.
The highlight of the day was the Fed meeting, with the central bank holding interest rates near zero and maintaining the $120 billion pace for bond buying.
However, officials signaled they expect two increases by the end of 2023, pulling forward the date of liftoff as the economy recovers. This was a slightly hawkish surprise for the markets, driving bond yields higher and stocks lower.
In terms of economic projections, the Fed raised its gross domestic product forecasts for 2021 to 7.0 percent from 6.5 percent in march, while also raising its inflation expectations for this year.
Chairmen Powell reiterated the view that price pressures are transitory even as inflation readings will continue to be elevated in the near term.
With unemployment elevated and more than three million people absent from the labor force since the pandemic started, further substantial progress still needs to be made, which is why the Fed is only now starting to talk about tapering (reducing its bond purchases).
Actual tapering is likely still months away, which would be the first step toward normalizing policy.
Shifts in central-bank views can trigger volatility as expectations recalibrate, but we think monetary policy will remain very accommodative for the next couple of years, supporting the bull market in stocks.
On the economic front, housing starts and building permits missed estimates, suggesting that the pace of residential construction is moderating.
Labor shortages are posing challenges for developers, and high material costs are impacting consumer-buying intentions, as shown by a recent survey by the University of Michigan.
Positively backlogs (homes authorized for construction but not yet started) continue to build, while lumber prices have pulled back 40 percent since the middle of May. We think housing will remain a positive contributor to economic growth over the next couple of years, but activity will likely slow from last year’s levels.
