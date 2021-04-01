Stocks closed with the Nasdaq jumping almost 2 percent for the day and the S&P 500 setting a new intraday record high, while the Dow Jones was slightly lower.
The Dow Jones and S&P 500 have posted strong results for the month of March and the first quarter. The Nasdaq has been under continued pressure from rising yields and a shift towards more economically sensitive stocks, but was up today led by gains in the technology sector.
Gold and Treasury yields finished higher today, while oil traded lower.
Investors are waiting for President Joe Biden to release details on his proposed infrastructure spending plan Wednesday.
The plan is expected to address a variety of issues including drinking-water management systems, roads and bridges, refitting and building affordable housing that is environmentally sustainable, elderly welfare and U.S. manufacturing.
The White House is expected to propose a broad range of tax increases to pay for the spending plan, including a move in the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent.
Although tax increases can have a restrictive effect on investment and growth, the White House says increased spending on infrastructure supports the economy and encourages private-sector capital-expenditure growth.
