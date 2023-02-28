Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Windy. Light snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High 38F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 24F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.