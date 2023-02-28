Markets were up slightly Monday after last week’s sizable sell-off on inflation and interest-rate concerns.
Bond yields were slightly lower but still remain elevated, with the 10-year Treasury trading around 3.92 percent.
Internationally, European banks made strong gains, while overall markets were broadly higher.
Asian equity markets were off to a bumpy start, falling on the first day of the new trading week.
Consumer confidence and the Purchasing Managers Index come out later this week, two of the more important economic data points investors will be keeping an eye on.
Equities bounced Monday, but with no clear tailwind evidence or new headline news.
Equities sold off last week, as inflation and labor-market data sparked renewed concerns that the Federal Reserve might have to tighten monetary policy further to stamp out inflationary pressures.
However, that could risk pushing the economy into a recession, and higher rates mean higher borrowing costs for businesses.
Fixed-income investors have also started to price in a higher Fed rate for the rest of this year, sending yields higher and bond prices lower.
A few leading indicators are pointing to a sharp drop in inflation over the next 12 months, but so far that hasn’t been reflected in the inflation-measuring indexes like the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index.
Analysts said they think there are still headwind risks to equities in the near term but expect inflation to fall, albeit along a bumpy path, during the next 12 to 24 months.
A sizable and sustained move lower in inflation would likely allow the Fed to start discussing a pivot in monetary policy, analysts said.
Value-style stocks are outperforming along with small-caps, an indication that investors are making risk-on moves in their portfolios.
Again, there is no news to speak of to support this bounce, but it could be an indication that investors think last week’s sell-off was overblown despite disappointing inflation data.
Internationally, European equity markets are holding up well after comments from officials that the German economy is holding up, along with the rest of the European economy, despite early expectations that Europe would go through a deep and prolonged energy-crisis-driven recession.
So far, Europe seems to have avoided the worst-case scenario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.