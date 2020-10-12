U.S. equities ended the day higher Friday, led by technology and consumer discretionary sectors.
In economic news, the White House is preparing a new virus-relief package.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury yields were little changed.
For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 161 points, 0.6 percent, to 28,587.
The spot price of gold rose $38.80 to 1,933.90.
Crude oil fell $.66 to $40.53.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.57 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .77 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.