Markets closed broadly lower Thursday with regional bank shares coming under pressure once again after Pac West reported a more than 9 percent deposit drain.
The Producer Price Index showed a mere 0.2 percent monthly gain, beating estimates in another sign that inflation is cooling, albeit at a gradual pace.
Internationally, the Bank of England hiked rates by 0.25 percent as Europe tries to contain high inflation, reaching into the double digits by some measures.
European and Asian shares were lower, following U.S. market direction.
Treasury yields fell further on the back of a positive inflation reading after falling Wednesday as the Consumer Price Index came in favorably.
Both the 10-year and the two-year Treasury yields were down about 5 basis points with the 10-year yield trading around 3.38 percent.
Oil held steady at about $71 per barrel as investors digest global economic demand prospects.
Monetary policy, global growth and debt ceiling negotiations are still hanging over markets, but with inflation cooling it is unlikely the Federal Reserve will need to raise rates significantly from here, according to Edward Jones analysts.
