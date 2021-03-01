Equities finished mixed Friday, concluding a volatile week that saw the Nasdaq declining the most since October.
The trigger for volatility was the sharp rise in government-bond yields due to prospects of a rapid economic recovery and accelerating inflation trends.
Concerns that central banks will remove their accommodation earlier than expected weighed on high-valuation stocks, as investors are pricing in higher costs of capital.
Technology stocks rebounded Friday but finished the week considerably lower, significantly underperforming more cyclical sectors that stand to benefit from the reopening of the economy.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, gold, and oil all traded lower on Friday, with yields falling to 1.43 percent from a one-year high of 1.6 percent. Oil was down to $61.61 a barrel and gold was down to $1,729.90.
In economic news, income and spending data released Friday morning showed that personal income rose 10 percent in January, largely bolstered by federal income transfers.
Unemployment benefits and stimulus checks have helped fill the economic income gap.
As the retail sales growth highlighted earlier this month, consumer demand is showing strong signs of growth, which could have a positive effect on the labor market as companies look to facilitate higher consumer-spending levels.
With more than 13 percent of the population having already received at least one dose of vaccine, consumers will look to spring to increase spending as weather permits more outdoor activity, fueled by a high savings rate.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile was 1,752,164,716 with decliners outnumbering advancers.
