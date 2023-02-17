‘Sweet-tooth fairy’ delivers in Salida

Kathleen Darymar has started a snack delivery service, Shavano Goodies,” which delivers nuts, trail mix, candies, cookies, popcorn, pretzels, chocolate and coffee, many from Colorado businesses. Darymar said she is hoping to get more involved with craft fairs and encourages people to keep their eyes out for her at such events. 

 

 Courtesy photo

A tempting snack can be delivered right to your door, courtesy of Shavano’s Goodies operated by Kathleen Darymar. Darymar officially opened her snack delivery service Oct. 1 to sell nuts, trail mix, candies, cookies, popcorn, pretzels, chocolate and coffee.

Darymar said she tries to order from Colorado companies, such as Nut Co. in Denver, candy bars from Taco Cone in Boulder, Too Haute Cowgirls’ popcorn of Boulder and Legacy Coffee of Grand Junction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.