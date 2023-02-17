‘Sweet-tooth fairy’ delivers in Salida

A tempting snack can be delivered right to your door, courtesy of Shavano’s Goodies operated by Kathleen Darymar. Darymar officially opened her snack delivery service Oct. 1 to sell nuts, trail mix, candies, cookies, popcorn, pretzels, chocolate and coffee.
Darymar said she tries to order from Colorado companies, such as Nut Co. in Denver, candy bars from Taco Cone in Boulder, Too Haute Cowgirls’ popcorn of Boulder and Legacy Coffee of Grand Junction.
She also favors Pennsylvania Dutch Candies, because she comes from a small town in York County, Pennsylvania.
Darymar moved to Salida from Montana in 2012. She has worked in the travel industry for many years as a travel agent, tour guide and rafting guide, with a goal to visit all the national parks. She now has 32 under her belt.
“I’m a wanderer,” she said. Her mom is from North Dakota, so she’s been coming out West her whole life.
Living in Montana, she fell in love with the Rocky Mountains and later fell in love with Salidan Tom Berry, now her husband, whom she met online.
“I was moving to a town where I didn’t know anybody,” she said. Once she started delivering, that rapidly changed.
The idea for Shavano Goodies came from her desire to have a flexible and enjoyable job that had a place in the town. She said she saw a niche. “I knew there was going to be another need in the area for a snack delivery business,” she said.
The hardest part of starting up has been the technology aspect, she said. “When you go to college 35 years ago for business it has nothing to do with business today.”
She is hoping to get more involved with craft fairs and encourages people to keep their eyes out for her at such events. Later down the line, she said she is considering working with various gift shops.
“I’ve been very pleased with it,” she said, in regards to how business has been going. “It’s been going well right since the very beginning and exploded in the last few weeks.”
Darymar said she has been nicknamed by some groups of customers as “the temptation” or “the sweet tooth fairy.”
Of her products, she is partial to the peanut clusters. “They’re my downfall,” she said.
To find out more about Shavano Goodies visit its Facebook page, Shavano Goodies, LLC, and contact Darymar at shavanogoodies@gmail.com or 719-626-1153.
“People are welcome to call me if they’re looking for something,” she said.
