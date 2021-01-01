The COVID-19 pandemic has produced the largest economic shock in nearly a century. We have experienced loss of life, stay at home orders, recessions, high unemployment figures, businesses shut down, and significant supply-change disruptions.
We have a battered U.S. economy and saw the fastest stock market crash in history.
Fortunately, policymakers were quick and aggressive in supporting financial markets and their economies.
The U.S. stock market has staged a stunning turnaround and set new record highs. For 2021 the economy is expected to continue recovering with a vaccine on the way.
Wall Street professions are expecting 2021 to be a good year for investors.
Vanguard Investment Group believes the outlook for the global economy hinges critically on health outcomes.
Specifically, their baseline forecast assumes that an effective combination of vaccine and therapeutic treatments should ultimately emerge to gradually allow an easing of government restrictions on social interaction and a lessening of consumers’ economic hesitancy.
But the recovery’s path is likely to prove uneven and varied across industries and countries, even with an effective vaccine in sight.
It will be some time before many economies return to their pre-COVID levels of employment and output.
The unevenness of cyclical growth outlook is reflected in the world’s major economies.
China, where control of the pandemic has been more effective, has swiftly returned to near pre-pandemic levels of activity, and will continue into 2021 with growth of 9 percent.
Elsewhere, the virus’s prevalence has been less well-controlled. Expect growth of 5 percent in the U.S. and 5 percent in the euro area, with those economies still falling short of full employment levels in 2021.
In emerging markets, expect a more uneven recovery, with aggregate growth of 6 percent.
Interest rates and government bond yields that were low before the pandemic are now even lower.
Expect interest rates globally to remain low despite a constructive outlook for firming global economic growth and inflation as 2021 progresses.
While yield curves may steepen, short-term rates are unlikely to rise in any major developed market as monetary policy remains highly accommodative.
Vanguard expects bond portfolios, of all types and maturities, to earn returns close to their current yield levels. As 2021 unfolds, the greatest risk factor would appear to be higher-than-expected inflation.
2020 saw disciplined investors rewarded by remaining invested in the stock market despite troubling headlines.
The dramatic repricing of global equity risk during the initial shock of the pandemic was fairly uniform across global markets, with the steep drop in discount rates explaining some (but not all) of this past year’s rebound in equity prices.
The outlook for the global equity risk premium is positive and modest, with total returns expected to be 3 to 5 percentage points higher than bond returns.
This modest return outlook, however, belies opportunities for investors to invest broadly around the world and across the value spectrum.
And while this range is below recent returns based on valuations and interest rates, global equities are anticipated to continue to outperform most other investments and the rate of inflation.
Many investors view dividend payouts as a reliable source of income.
However, those expecting to receive consistent dividend income may have been surprised to see lower-than-expected dividend payouts following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when both market volatility and market declines were extraordinary.
This trend of lower dividend payouts is expected to continue through 2021.
There is the likelihood of the U.S. economy reaching pre-COVID-19 output levels before the end of 2021.
You should expect some volatility in inflation in the near to medium term, perhaps pushing inflation above 2 percent in the first half of 2021.
Robin Bess is a financial advisor and director of client services at Cambridge Financial Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.