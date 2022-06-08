U.S. equity markets finished lower today as investors parsed through a myriad of reports, including a profit warning from overseas at Credit Suisse.
As growth and inflation concerns mount, the U.S. 10-year yield moved past 3 percent on its road higher.
Internationally, European shares were lower while Asian shares were higher with optimism around a Chinese reopening amid strict zero-COVID policies.
Oil is now holding above $120 per barrel as prices at the pump now average more than $5 per gallon.
Data this morning showed that mortgage demand has fallen sharply, and the average mortgage rate is almost 5.5 percent.
The OECD has also slashed global growth estimates, although, not yet forecasting a recession.
Mortgage demand has fallen sharply and now stands at a 22-year low as rates have surged on higher Fed rate hikes.
The news comes as the Fed is trying to tackle high inflationary pressures, including sharp year-over-year increases in the housing market.
Falling mortgage demand and lower purchasing power for potential new buyers could mean that the rate of price increases has peaked and looks to moderate, especially if the Federal Reserve hikes rates 5 more time this year.
The cost of housing and rent makes up about a third of the Consumer Price Index, and any moderation will have a large impact on the key inflation gauge.
Moderating price growth in the housing sector might alter the Fed’s plan to restrict monetary policy at an aggressive pace, but we think other factors like commodity price growth will take center stage and crowd out any inflation moderation from the housing sector.
The OECD has slashed global growth estimates and warned of a possible stagflation like scenario.
However, sufficiently supportive tailwinds have meant that the OECD has not forecasted a recession in the near-term as consumer demand continues to support economic growth.
When it comes to the markets, all eyes are on the path of inflatin, and in particular, the price of oil.
Any sustained inflationary pressures would be bad news for stocks as it gives the Fed a reason to keep hiking interest rates even if it dents growth.
Investors will look for falling inflationary pressures, even if it comes from reduced consumer demand, as a sign the Fed rate hiking path could be less aggressive than currently forecasted.
We don’t think a recession is inevitable, but risks to a strong growth outlook are growing.
We continue to slightly favor value style investment and large-cap stocks as they are best suited to weather rising prices and higher interest rates.
