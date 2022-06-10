Browns Canyon Brewing Company joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce some time ago but recently celebrated with a ribbon- cutting ceremony.
Browns Canyon Brewing Company was founded and is owned by a group of outdoor enthusiasts who are also part of the ownership team at Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center. The two businesses combine their passions for boats, boards, bikes and brews, all on the same property.
Browns Canyon Brewing has a beer garden on the banks of the Arkansas River. The space also has activities, including playsets, yard games, beaches, kayak roll pool, a small single-track bike loop and a freestyle bike park.
The business is at 23850 U.S. 285 in Buena Vista.
