Stocks finished modestly higher Friday heading into the long holiday weekend.
The June jobs report came in ahead of expectations, setting a positive tone for the economic outlook in the second half of the year.
The technology sector led Friday’s gains in reaction to the strong payroll data and the downtick in Treasury yields, which moved slightly lower on the day, suggesting the bond market doesn’t see a dramatic shift in Federal Reserve expectations following the employment news.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 finished higher each day last week, with optimism supported by encouraging economic data as well as receding fears that the Fed will tighten policy prematurely.
The price of crude oil was flat at $75.32 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $11.30 to $1,788.10.
The June nonfarm payroll report showed job growth picked up last month with the U.S. economy adding 850,000 new jobs. As expected, the hospitality industry provided the largest boost, adding 340,000 new payrolls, with education also showing a strong 269,000 gain.
The unemployment rate ticked up to 5.9 percent, but the underlying cause is encouraging, as more people re-entered the workforce. The June data is an encouraging sign that the labor market is poised to gain momentum as we head into the latter part of the year.
Coordinated talks held by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development have produced a proposal for a global corporate tax plan that would establish a new minimum corporate tax rate around the world and create a framework for sharing tax revenues generated from multinational companies.
While most countries have agreed in principle to the deal, the proposal is not assured as it will require congressional approval as well as buy-in from multiple countries in the EU that are not yet signed on. The upcoming G20 meeting could prove to be a key event in advancing this initiative.
