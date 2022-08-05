Auto enthusiasts make local pit stop - Land Cruisers drive into Poncha Springs

Before gathering in Ouray for the sixth annual Solid Axle Summit July 31, Toyota Land Cruiser owners from all over made a stop in Poncha Springs to visit Brandon and Nina Bonneville, owners of Classic Cruisers.
“People travel from all over the United States to wheel some of the most iconic mountain trails in Ouray,” Nina said. “First stop is always to see and shop with Brandon Bonneville, owner of Classic Cruisers in Poncha Springs. Classic Cruisers is a yearly sponsor for the event.
“Brandon and his team specialize exclusively in Toyota Land Cruisers, restoration and daily mechanic work, and an extensive salvage yard of original equipment manufacturer parts.”
Nina Bonneville said, after a stop at Classic Cruisers, the Land Cruisers head to Elevation Beer Co. for beer and lunch from the Mangia food truck.
“The Solid Axle Summit lasts a week in Ouray and is attended by 100-plus people from around the U.S.,” she said. “Casey Archer and Jimmy Johnson, out of Texas, created and spearhead the event each year.”
