Auto enthusiasts make local pit stop - Land Cruisers drive into Poncha Springs

Courtesy photos

Toyota Land Cruisers park in front of Classic Cruisers in Poncha Springs. The vehicles were headed to the Solid Axle Summit in Ouray.

 

Before gathering in Ouray for the sixth annual Solid Axle Summit July 31, Toyota Land Cruiser owners from all over made a stop in Poncha Springs to visit Brandon and Nina Bonneville, owners of Classic Cruisers. 

“People travel from all over the United States to wheel some of the most iconic mountain trails in Ouray,” Nina said. “First stop is always to see and shop with Brandon Bonneville, owner of Classic Cruisers in Poncha Springs. Classic Cruisers is a yearly sponsor for the event.

