Stocks finished modestly to the downside on Monday, with China growth concerns in focus following a rise in new COVID-19 cases.
This showed up in the crude oil market, with oil prices down again after falling nearly 10 percent last week amid a waning demand outlook.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average received some help from a jump in Disney shares, but more broadly, defensives like utilities and consumer staples were among the leaders, while cyclical areas such as energy, materials and consumer discretionary lagged, reflecting a generally cautious tone.
Overall, this was a fairly muted start to what is expected to be a rather quiet week, given the Thanksgiving holiday and somewhat light calendar of economic data releases.
Treasury yields were little changed, with the 10-year rate holding just above 3.8 percent.
Several Federal Reserve governors have made comments in recent days that reflect a range of views around the policy approach ahead.
Commentary last week suggested the Fed could pursue a terminal policy rate in the 5 percent to 7 percent range to ensure inflation pressures are extinguished, while over the weekend Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted that it may be time to reduce the size of upcoming rate hikes.
Edward Jones analysts said they think the Fed is likely to continue raising rates over the next several months, with the policy rate likely to top out around the 5 percent level.
Incoming inflation readings will be the primary catalyst for market expectations to continue calibrating around the Fed’s upcoming actions.
Analysts said they think the Fed will look to pause in the first half of next year, holding rates steady for a while as inflation and economic conditions are evaluated.
The Thanksgiving holiday offers the traditional swing in the spotlight toward consumer spending with a shortened trading day on Black Friday.
The data calendar is light this week, but Wednesday will shed some additional light on the state of the consumer with the latest reads on jobless claims and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index.
Earnings announcements from the big retailers last week signaled some resiliency in household spending despite headwinds from inflation.
While analysts believe the economy will continue to slow heading into 2023, the still-tight labor market and healthy wage growth should, according to analysts, enable the consumer to weather a slowdown more effectively and prevent a more severe or prolonged recession.
