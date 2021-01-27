Equities declined modestly Tuesday, with markets struggling for direction as hurdles to a fresh aid package have prompted some caution.
The earnings season gears up this week, and investor focus is shifting to several high-profile corporate earnings reports.
With 17 percent of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings so far, early results are encouraging, with companies so far exceeding expectations at an above-average rate.
The consumer staples and real estate sectors outperformed, while materials and energy lagged, reflecting a defensive tone in the markets. Benchmark 10-year yields were largely unchanged ahead of the Federal Reserve policy-rate decision and statement Wednesday.
Economic data Tuesday morning was largely positive.
November home prices rose 9.5 percent nationwide from the year before, the strongest growth rate in more than six years, leaving prices about 15.5 percent above the previous all-time peak.
Record-low mortgage rates and a strong demand for single-family houses amid work-from-home trends continue to provide a tailwind for the housing sector.
Consumer confidence rose in January, driven by expectations of improving future conditions, but remain depressed compared with historical standards.
The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecast for 2021 to 5.5 percent, citing a strengthening of activity as vaccines are rolled-out later and countries provide additional fiscal support.
U.S. growth was revised higher, while European growth was revised lower as the outlook has weakened amid rising infections and renewed lock downs.
China remains the outlier and is the only major country expected to grow its economy in 2020 and 2021.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,089,145,917 with decliners outnumbering advancers Tuesday.
The price of crude oil was down $.24 onto $52.53.
The spot price of gold was down .29 percent to $1,849.90.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields were trading flat at 1.04 percent.
