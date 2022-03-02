Equities declined Tuesday as the situation in Ukraine remains front and center.
The Dow shed 600 points and the S&P 500 was down 1.6 percent, as satellite imagery showing a Russian military convoy on its way to Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv raised concerns of escalated military fighting.
Rising commodity prices, most notably a surge in oil prices to as high as $105 per barrel, added to today’s stock-market weakness given the potential near-term implications for inflation.
Underlying market performance reflected a de-risking tone as lower-risk areas such as health care, utilities and consumer staples held up better, while the financials lagged amid the sizable pullback in interest rates.
Concerns over upcoming montetary-policy tightening and escalating geopolitical risks have weighed on markets so far in 2022, with today’s decline leaving the S&P 500 down more than 9 percent year-to-date.
While we expect short-term volatility to continue as the situation unfolds in Ukraine, it’s worth remembering that this is the first 10 percent correction in the stock market in two years, and stocks are still up roughly 13 percent over the last 12 months.
Investor sentiment has swung firmly into cautious territory for the time being, with safe-haven assets outperforming today.
Gold prices and the doll are are higher along with U.S. Treasury bonds, with the 10-year yield falling as low as 1.68 percent intraday, the lowest level since the beginning of the year.
Yields are down across the maturity spectrum, signaling an increasing view that the Federal Reserve may potentially be less aggressive in hiking short-term rates this year due to the uncertainties overseas.
We think the Fed will need to forge ahead with rate hikes – starting with a 0.25 percent hike in March – to address elevated inflation pressures.
However, it appears to us that the market has priced in a significant amount of policy tightening ahead, which could offer some relief to markets if readings in the coming months exhibit any signs that inflation has peaked, possibly affording the Fed slightly more flexibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.