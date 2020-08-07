From bed bugs to badgers, Bullfrog Pest can get rid of any unwanted visitors someone may have.
Kevin Hoss, who owns the business with his wife, Sandi Pearce, has been in the pest management business for 20 years in Colorado.
“There’s not a pest in Colorado that I don’t know how to get rid of,” Hoss said.
Bullfrog Pest handles both residential and commercial pests, including, but not limited to, rodents, small wildlife, birds, bees, wasps, bats and bugs of all kinds.
The company also uses Integrated Pest Management (IPM) whenever possible, removing pests without chemicals.
“If I don’t have to use chemicals, I won’t,” Hoss said. “I try to utilize (IPM) whenever possible.”
In practice, that translates to relocating bees and wildlife when possible and also using baits for rats and mice with low secondary poison to protect domestic animals and wildlife.
Bullfrog Pest also does wood-destroying insect reports for real estate, which Hoss said is a requirement to obtain things like a VA loan.
Bullfrog Pest doesn’t require long-term contracts and it’s fully licensed and insured.
Bullfrog Pest is located at 26483 Bassam Dr. in Buena Vista and will celebrate one year in Chaffee County in September.
It’s open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment.
People can contact Bullfrog Pest at 719-733-3764 or bullfrogbv@gmail.com.
