U.S. stocks finished higher Wednesday following the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes, which confirmed market expectations for an aggressive rate-hiking cycle, at least early on.
Some investor caution persists amid signs of a deceleration in economic growth, as central banks tighten their policy to tame inflation.
Yet, the recent decline in yields has helped ease some of the valuation pressures.
Consumer discretionary and energy stocks outperformed, while the defensive sectors lagged as equities found support.
Oil prices were slightly higher at about $110, and the 10-year Treasury yield was lower at 2.74 percent.
Investors were focused on the release of the minutes from the Fed’s meeting earlier this month, which provided some insight in the bank’s tightening path.
Most officials judged that a couple of more outsized 0.5 percent rate hikes will be appropriate, which is what the bond market is currently pricing in.
An expedited pace of tightening early on can allow the Fed to assess the effects of policy firming later this year, implying a pause or slowdown in the pace of rate hikes, which is what the equity markets are rooting for.
The Fed’s pivot this year has been the primary catalyst behind the surge in bond yields and valuation pressures in technology stocks.
However, as growth concerns have emerged and the equity market pullback has accelerated, investors have sought shelter in government bonds.
The 10-year Treasury yield is at its lowest in roughly a month, which could help ease some pressure on growth-style investments.
Retailer earnings results continue to roll out this week, offering mixed takeaways.
Nordstrom shares jumped 13 percent after the company raised its forecast for earnings and revenue, suggesting that higher-end consumers are continuing to spend.
Taken together with commentary from retailers that serve the low-end consumer, Nordstrom’s results potentially highlight the divergence among consumer spending by income brackets.
Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods fluctuated after the company cut its financial forecast for the year amid rising inflation and ongoing supply-chain challenges.
Higher expenses are eating into corporate profits, but a fairly solid demand backdrop has been able to provide on offset.
Edward Jones analysts continue to expect Standard & Poor’s 500 earnings to grow 5 percent to 8 percent this year, which, together with improved valuations, should provide some support to equity markets.
