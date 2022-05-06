Chamber Corner – Tree Cycle

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Tree Cycle to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Tree Cycle is a local tree service company providing professional arbor care such as pruning, fine pruning (e.g. fruit trees) and removals while educating clients on tree health.
Owners Shawn and Sophia Vrooman said they take tree work further by processing all wood removed from the trees they work on, no matter how small.
The small limbs get processed into kindling for wood-burning stoves and fireplaces.
Bigger limbs get processed into firewood and are milled into boards for woodworking or painting.
The Vroomans collaborate with woodworkers in town who do woodturning, milling and build unique wood pieces, which also allows them to offer homeowners something back from a tree they have loved and cared for.
For more information visit www.treecyclesalida.com, call 719-221-2024 or email connect@treecyclesalida.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.