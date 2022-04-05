U.S. equities finished modestly higher Monday, following a flat performance last week as markets have been calmer of late compared to the sizable swings in February and early March.
There were no significant headlines or major data releases Monday, leaving markets to look ahead to Wednesday’s release of the March Federal Reserve meeting minutes, which will garner attention as investors look for any additional detail on the Fed’s plans for reducing its balance sheet.
Global markets were generally higher but lacked meaningful conviction, while commodities finished mostly to the upside, including gains in oil and gold prices.
Interest rates were up slightly with 10-year Treasury yields holding just above the 2.4 percent level.
Markets will continue to take cues from the inverted yield curve (two-year rates higher than 10-year rates) given the signals this sends about the outlook for growth and expectations for tight monetary policy.
Edward Jones analysts think Fed rate hikes represent the predominant risk to the expansion and bull market at present, but they don’t think a recession will materialize this year.
After surging higher so far in 2022, interest rates have taken a bit of a breather more recently, which analysts view as a signal that the bond market is already pricing in aggressive Fed rate hikes.
They think longer-term rates have the scope to move higher from here, but not at the pace seen so far this year.
The significant daily volatility and stock market correction in February and March (the first in two years) has given way to a healthy rebound of late.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has rallied 9 percent since mid-March as markets have made progress in digesting the balance between still healthy economic conditions and the headwinds of Fed rate hikes alongside geopolitical risks.
Year-to-date, U.S. large-cap stocks are off slightly more given concerns over the outlook for both domestic and global growth.
Value-style investments have significantly outperformed growth so far this year with the energy sector the clear standout to the upside while the technology sector has been the laggard.
Looking ahead, analysts continue to see a path higher for stocks given support from rising gross domestic products and corporate profits, but they don’t think we’ve seen the last of periodic volatility.
Year-to-date asset class and sector performance highlights the importance and value of appropriate portfolio diversification.
