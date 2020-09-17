U.S. equities ended mixed Wednesday. The energy sector saw gains, while technology was down again..
The Federal Reserve announced plans to keep interest rates low and allowed inflation to climb.
Snowflake went public today, increasing more then 100 percent in trading.
U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher as prices fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $.10 to $1,966.10, and crude oil prices fell $1.84 to $37.87 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield traded higher at 1.45 percent, and the 10-year Treasury was little changed at 0.69 percent.
