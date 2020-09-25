The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will consider participation in creation of the Chaffee County Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Authority at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
In other business trustees will:
• Consider a request by Little River Ranch Homeowners Association to rezone 1116 Caliente Lane.
• Hear a Chaffee County Housing Trust update and request for financial commitment.
• Discuss an annexation petition from McFarland Properties LLC for parcel No. 380509100071, 11344 W. U.S. 50.
• Review pricing for Well No. 7.
• Consider surveying for East Poncha Avenue.
• Approve amendments to the Planning and Zoning Commission bylaws.
• Consider a liquor license renewal for Grimo’s Italian Restaurant.
The meeting will be held in person at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Those who wish may attend the meeting remotely via Zoom or by phone.
To attend by Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84552090801.
By phone, call 346-248-7799.
Access code: 845 5209 0801.
