It was a relatively quiet start to the week, with equities slightly higher Monday.
After last week’s move to the downside in which defensives led and cyclicals underperformed, the mood shifted today with technology leading, helped by lower Treasury yields.
The consumer discretionary and real estate sectors also outperformed today, while energy and financials lagged.
Global equities were mixed, with Asian markets broadly lower, while European equities were flat to modestly higher.
The bond market is likely to keep its hand firmly on the wheel this week as investors eye the direction of interest-rate moves following the sharp increase in 10-year yields that has recently injected volatility into the stock market. Ten-year rates were back below 1.7 percent Monday, easing some of the anxiety from last week when the benchmark yield touched 1.76 percent, the highest level since January 2020.
Commentary from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week will be in focus as the markets continue to weigh the prospects of economic improvement through the lens of ongoing monetary-policy stimulus.
There are no major market headlines or economic releases today, keeping the focus on the combination of the vaccine-driven reopening and the corresponding moves in interest rates.
Vaccine distribution continues to ramp up, and with stimulus checks heading out the door, we think economic growth will accelerate meaningfully in coming quarters.
Higher corporate taxes won’t be ignored by the equity markets given the potential impact on margins and profit growth.
