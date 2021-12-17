U.S. equities reversed their morning gains and finished lower Thursday, weighed by weakness in technology and growth stocks.
While Wednesday’s market rally toward new highs conveyed confidence that Federal Reserve tightening will help lower inflation without derailing economic growth, Thursday’s pullback reflected some valuation concerns as liquidity is gradually withdrawn.
Cyclical sectors outperformed, with financials, materials and energy leading.
European stocks bucked the trend, finishing more than 1 percent higher, as the European Central Bank said rate hikes in 2022 are very unlikely.
Crude oil prices rose, the U.S. dollar declined, and the 10-year government bond yield fell to 1.43 percent.
