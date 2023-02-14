Radio station takes off from Mount Princeton signal

San Tan Educational Media President Ryan Greig is starting a new radio station of mixed music genres called Thunder 90.3 from Mount Princeton. He hopes to cover local events once the station has volunteers.

Local community-oriented radio station Thunder 90.3 is taking off and looking for volunteers, President Ryan Greig said.

Newly christened with its current name Jan. 26, the station plays a mix of classic rock, classic hits, light rock, country and alternative rock. With incoming local volunteers, Greig said he hopes to also cover local events.

