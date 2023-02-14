Radio station takes off from Mount Princeton signal

Local community-oriented radio station Thunder 90.3 is taking off and looking for volunteers, President Ryan Greig said.
Newly christened with its current name Jan. 26, the station plays a mix of classic rock, classic hits, light rock, country and alternative rock. With incoming local volunteers, Greig said he hopes to also cover local events.
The radio signal, located on Mount Princeton, covers all of Chaffee County. Without the funds for transmitting equipment, an elevated site seemed like the best option, Greig said, and the Colorado mountains made it easy to do. Additionally, he has always loved Colorado, he said.
He has worked at many radio stations, including KKEG in Arkansas, Kicks CountryKYKS in Texas and Hot 97.5 in Phoenix, Arizona. He is president of San Tan Educational Media, the station’s parent company.
Greig grew up in Dallas, Texas, and currently lives in Phoenix. Growing up, he started listening to radio stations in order to collect bumper stickers for his school locker to match those of his peers, he said, which grew into the habit of calling the stations and being put on the air. He is currently attending community college in Phoenix and plans on moving to Colorado in the summer.
Greig said his aim is to get local volunteers to turn it into a station with local information. The radio needs volunteers who want to be a part of community events and volunteers who can get sponsorships, he said.
“This is a station that isn’t confined to one format,” he said. Thunder 90.3 is all about variety.
For those interested in volunteering, call Greig at 719-581-9772. No experience is required, but it is best if volunteers are outgoing, driven, fun and entertaining, he said.
