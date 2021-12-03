Equities continued their wide daily swings Thursday, shrugging off early weakness to finish notably higher.
This followed a whipsaw day on Wednesday that saw big gains immediately erased as news broke that an Omicron-variant case had been identified in the U.S.
Small-caps and value sectors like financials, industrials and energy outperformed Thursday.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields were little changed, gold traded lower, and oil prices rose.
In sum, this combination of performance indicated an improving sentiment toward the cyclical outlook that was dampened this week as investors sought to interpret the potential impact of Omicron.
Edward Jones analysts said there’s little doubt the market’s focus will remain squarely on the developing COVID-19 situation and implications for the economic path ahead.
They expect daily market swings to remain wide as incoming data show the economy remains in a path of growth but faces challenges from the pandemic and reduced Federal Reserve stimulus.
Employment conditions are in focus as the week winds down and the news remains reasonably encouraging.
Initial jobless claims released Thursday morning came in better than expected, with 222,000 new claims for the week.
While this is up from the previous week’s 194,000 level (which was the lowest reading in more than half a century), analysts think jobless claims in the low 200,000 range signal further improvement in the labor market ahead.
All eyes will be on today’s November employment rate remaining near 4.5 percent.
Healthy November job gains would be a welcome sign, but analysts suspect the markets will begin to look ahead to the next few months’ payroll trends for any indication of an Omicron-induced disruption in the labor market.
Fiscal negotiations in Washington continue as lawmakers seek to strike a deal to fund the government ahead of the approaching borrowing limit.
The House reached a deal Thursday to temporarily fund the government through mid-February; however, a bill will still need to pass in the Senate.
Analysts believe a deal will ultimately be reached to avoid a government default, but perhaps not without some 11th-hour political posturing beforehand, as Democrats and Republicans remain divided on fiscal issues such as tax hikes, vaccination funding and the $1.7 trillion BBB spending bill.
With the new uncertainties introduced by the Omicron variant and ongoing inflation challenges, analysts doubt lawmakers are inclined to add a government shutdown to the mix.
So while extended negotiations may stir headlines related to default and a temporary shutdown, they suspect the market reaction will be somewhat contained as investors’ sights remain more squarely on the economic impacts of Omicron and the upcoming policy pivot from the Fed.
