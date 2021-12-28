U.S. equity markets finished higher Monday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index logging another high.
News flow was light and several international markets were closed for the Christmas holidays.
Energy and technology stocks led the gains, and growth outperformed value.
European stocks closed mostly higher, while Asian markets were mixed after China’s industrial profit growth slowed and China’s central bank said it will step up support for the economy.
Oil reversed earlier losses and finished higher despite new restrictions and travel disruptions over the holidays amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Treasury yield was little changed near 1.5 percent, the midpoint of its last six-month range.
There were no major economic releases Monday, and positive seasonality in the final trading days of the year helped push equities higher.
Some caution remains as the Omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 cases are on the rise, leading to widespread travel disruptions.
Thousands of flights were canceled over the holiday weekend just as the number of travelers passing through TSA checkpoints on Christmas Eve and Christmas were nearly double the amount of last year.
Despite ongoing public health uncertainty, U.S. consumers continue to propel the economy forward.
According to Mastercard, retail sales rose 8.5 percent between Nov. 1 and Christmas Eve compared with the same period last year, the strongest growth in 17 years but slightly below Mastercard’s estimate of 8.8 percent growth.
Equities are on track to finish the year on a high note, with U.S. large stocks outperforming all other major asset classes.
Supported by a strong economic recovery and very accommodative monetary policy, the S&P 500 reached 69 record highs this year, the most since 1996, which continues to hold the 50-year record.
2022 is likely to prove more challenging, but the outlook remains positive, in Edward Jones analysts’ view, supported by strong consumer and corporate balance sheets.
However, as markets begin adjusting to slower growth and tighter monetary conditions, volatility is likely to increase, and returns will likely moderate.
