Markets took a breather Tuesday after Goldman Sachs announced its worst revenue and earnings miss in a decade.
However, it’s not all bad news, as other major banks like Morgan Stanley beat expectations.
The U.S. 10-year yield moved above 3.5 percent as fixed-income investors await further Fed comments and the yield curve underwent some bearish steepening.
European and Asian shares were mixed, but energy prices are higher, with oil trading above $81 per barrel.
Comments from OPEC showed further optimism for global growth and falling inflation as China continues to reopen, bringing manufacturing supply online and smoothing out kinked supply chains.
Prices paid by manufacturers are down sharply, showing the input costs for manufacturers might be easing as China reopens.
However, the NY Fed Empire survey (which measures U.S. manufacturing activity) showed a big headline contraction as demand for goods continues to ease.
Although challenging, the drop in manufacturing activity could indicate softer consumer demand, which would help alleviate inflationary prices.
Forward-looking indicators are still pointing to a swift fall in inflation in the coming months, but the CPI index is still at levels well above the Fed’s 2 percent target.
Comments from OPEC showed optimism for global growth in the coming year, although most economists still expect a recession in the first quarter of 2023 to take shape.
A Bank of America survey showed investor allocation to U.S. equities is reaching lows not seen since 2005.
However, eurozone stocks are being overweighted, as Europe has staved off an energy crisis and the U.S. dollar continues to weaken.
Edward Jones analysts said they think the dollar will continue to retrace, which will help support international equity returns.
Investors also moved into emergying-market stocks.
This is broadly consistent with a rick on move by investors, consistent with improving sentiment as investors start to look past any economic weakness in early 2023.
