Equities finished higher on Tuesday but closed lower than session highs, as both headline and core CPI inflation came in below forecasts for the month of November.
The S&P 500 was up around 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed over 1.0 percent.
Notably, bond yields fell, as markets began to extrapolate a lower-rate environment ahead.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell about 0.09 percent to 3.52 percent levels, well below its recent highs of 4.25 percent.
The 2-year yield, which tends to be a proxy for the Federal Reserve’s funds rate over time, fell to 4.20 percent levels.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar continued its recent softening trend, with the DXY dollar index down more than 1.0 percent on the day and more than 7.0 percent this quarter.
This combination of lower yields and a lower dollar is broadly supportive of market sentiment for global equities and bonds.
This morning the U.S. CPI inflation for November came in cooler than expectations, surprising to the downside for the second month in a row.
Headline inflation came in at 7.1 percent versus forecasts of 7.3 percent year-over-year, while core inflation, excluding food and energy, came in at 6.0 percent versus forecasts of 6.1 percent.
Headline inflation was supported by lower energy and energy services pricing, although food inflation remained stickier.
Notably, goods inflation continued to soften, with core goods prices falling by 0.5 percent for the month.
In our view, the underlying trends in housing and rental markets are softening and should show up in softer core CPI in the months ahead.
Overall, with two back-to-back lower readings of inflation, and several leading indicators pointing to easing inflationary trends ahead, we would expect ongoing moderation in both headline and core inflation – perhaps bringing core CPI towards 3.0 percent levels by the end of 2023.
The market focus will shift to tomorrow’s Federal Reserve meeting, where expectations are for the Fed to raise rates by 0.50 percent, bringing the fed funds rate to about 4.5 percent.
Given today’s better-than-expected inflation reading, market forecasts for the peak fed funds rate have come down slightly, from about 5.25 percent to 5.0 percent, with two more -.50 percent rate hikes priced in for the February and March meetings.
While the 0.50 percent rate hike seems largely anticipated, markets will focus on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s commentary, as well as the new set of economic and interest rate projections.
According to Edward Jones analysts, given the recent rally in stocks and bonds, Powell may offer somewhat more subdued comments, highlighting that inflation still remains well above their 2.0 percent target range, and they are not done with this hiking cycle yet.
Nonetheless, they will also likely acknowledge recent better trends in inflation.
However, higher equity markets and lower bond yields drive a loosening of financial conditions, which can stoke inflationary pressures as well – something Powell and the Fed may try to push against to some extent.
