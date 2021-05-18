Stocks finished lower Tuesday as better than expected earnings announcements were countered by a softer than expected housing report.
Global equities were mixed, though Asian markets posted solid gains.
The real estate and utility sectors outperformed, while energy lagged.
Treasury yields were little changed as bond markets continue to reflect the tug-of-war between higher inflation expectations and ongoing Federal Reserve stimulus.
First-quarter earnings season is wrapping up, and Tuesday’s announcements added to the positive profit story. Earnings results from Walmart, Home Depot and Macy’s all topped expectations, adding to evidence that consumer demand is roaring back.
While spending in the first quarter was boosted by stimulus checks, market analysts think there is significant pent-up demand that will drive above-average household consumption throughout the remainder of the year.
Standard & Poor’s 500 profits rose nearly 50 percent in the first quarter, and earnings growth is expected to remain healthy for the full year on the back of a strong economic rebound.
Tuesday’s read on housing starts confirms that the housing market remains a source of strength in the economy, with new starts in April totaling nearly 1.6 million. This was down slightly from March and below the consensus estimate, which analysts attribute to the spike in lumber costs that may be tempering homebuilders’ eagerness, along with slightly higher interest rates that may be impacting new buyers. Regardless, housing starts are up sharply over the past year, with new construction currently at the strongest levels since 2006.
Home prices have skyrocketed, which could make construction and buying activity lumpier from month to month. But, broadly, housing demand is outpacing supply, which should help sustain the strength of the residential real estate market, with housing adding to the positive consumer story that forms the backbone of this new economic expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.