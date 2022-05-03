Rising interest rates mean falling house prices, or so conventional wisdom goes. As interest rates climb higher, fewer people qualify for mortgages, and those who do can generally borrow less, meaning fewer buyers competing for a proportionately great number of homes.
Higher interest rates can also mean a number of prospective homebuyers decide to put off buying altogether until rates come down. But how does this cause-and-effect relationship really hold up to scrutiny? As interest rates climb over the 5 percent threshold, are we going to see a softening in housing demand, and by extension home prices?
The answer, as with many things in real estate, is: It depends. First up is the question of demand. Improvements in the supply chain are expected to see more new homes coming on the market, but still not likely at a rate that will totally satisfy the current pent-up demand. So while some buyers may be forced out, or decide to opt out of the home-buying market, there are still likely to be sufficient buyers remaining active relative to demand.
Another factor that comes into play is the speed of the interest rate rise. Sudden rises can lead to sudden drops in demand, gradual rises not so often. Gradual rises are one sign of a healthy economy when people’s earning power keeps in pace with the rise in rates. Markets more likely to be affected are those in areas where the cost of real estate is already high – a 1 percent rise in interest rates can translate to hundreds of dollars per month extra in your mortgage payment.
Buyers and sellers are always keen to “time the market,” which has a different meaning for each of them. While buyers may be delighted to see a softening in house prices, the increased cost of borrowing money often negates the cheaper price they paid for the home. Also, unless rents come down in proportion to house prices, it can still make sense to buy and at least be paying off your own mortgage, rather than someone else’s. Conventional wisdom also states that what goes up must eventually come down. Buying now at a higher interest rate does not mean you are stuck with that rate for the life of the mortgage.
So, take a look at what the market is doing as a whole, rather than focusing solely on the interest rate. How long are the higher rates expected to continue? Will supply catch up to demand, and when? Does continuing to rent really make sense? How is the economy performing in general? Let the answers to these questions help guide your home-buying decisions.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
