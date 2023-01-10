U.S. equities closed mixed on Monday, after Federal Reserve speakers continued to make the case for rates to stay higher for longer.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 closed lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq moved higher.
This came as government bond yields in both the U.S. and Canada moved largely lower.
The two-year Treasury yield, which can be considered a proxy for the fed funds rate over the next two years, moved lower by 0.05 percent to 4.21 percent.
This is well below its recent high of 4.73 percent reached in November.
Markets may be reflecting that, despite the hawkish rhetoric, the Fed may not need to increase rates much further, given more signs of moderating inflation.
Perhaps the biggest market-moving data point this week will be the U.S. Consumer Price Index inflation report for December, which will be released on Thursday morning.
Expectations are for headline inflation to fall to 6.5 percent year-over-year, down from last month’s 7.1 percent.
Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is expected to fall to 5.7 percent, down from 6 percent last month.
Overall, Edward Jones analysts said they see leading indicators of inflation continue to show signs of easing, including areas like the ISM prices paid indexes for both goods and services, housing and rental price indexes, and supply-chain pressure indexes.
Analysts see core inflation heading toward 3 percent levels by year-end 2023, which likely supports a pause in the Fed tightening cycle as well.
The next Federal Reserve meeting is set for Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, where the Fed will release an interest-rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference.
Markets are expecting the Fed to raise rates by 0.25 percent at this meeting, bringing the fed funds rate to 4.75 percent.
More broadly, expectations call for the fed funds rate to peak at around 5 percent before the Federal Reserve pauses its interest-rate hiking cycle.
Given the inflation dynamic as well as early indicators of softening in economic growth, analysts said they believe the Fed will pause in the 5 percent range to assess macroeconomic conditions.
While the Fed may hold rates at these levels for some time, analysts see a likely scenario that the central bank signals rate cuts by the end of 2023, which would support better market sentiment as well.
