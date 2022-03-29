Stocks reversed earlier losses to finish the day higher Monday after two weeks of gains as the market tries to bounce back from Russia/Ukraine-driven volatility.
Financial sector names like Wells Fargo traded lower throughout the day as the yield curve flattened, likely hurting bank margins.
Oil prices, which have seen recent spikes in volatility over supply uncertainty, have started to come down from their recent highs. West Texas Intermediate crude was around $103/barrel.
On the international front, Asian and European shares were broadly higher and Chinese technology stocks continued their price gains.
The U.S. 10-year yield is little changed at around 2.5 percent, but elsewhere on the yield curve the five- and 10-year have inverted, putting pressure on investor sentiment.
However, analysts said the U.S. economy is still in good shape and will likely grow at above trend for the remainder of this year.
The Biden administration released a proposal to raise the tax rate on corporations and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
News that five- and 10-year yields inverted was likely weighing on investors Monday.
An inverted yield curve is usually a sign that bond investors are pricing in a contraction in economic growth.
This is the first five- and 10-year inversion since 2006, which was followed by the Great Financial Crisis.
However, although the yield curve is signaling elevated levels of recession risk, analysts don’t think recession is inevitable. The U.S. economy is still healthy, with unemployment remaining at low levels and economic growth still strong.
Analysts expect the economy to grow above the prepandemic pace throughout the year before moderating into 2023.
Prices of oil were down sharply Monday in a series of volatile events in the commodity market.
At the heart of the price drop, news that countries are releasing oil from strategic reserves to alleviate the supply crunch caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, positive developments in talks between Ukraine and Russia and a lockdown in Shanghai aimed at curbing the coronovirus will likely cut demand for the commodity.
Oil prices have been on a generally upward trend ever since they briefly turned negative in early 2020; however, strong demand, slow-to-recover production, and western allies banning Russian oil have all contributed to a fast rise in prices but also increased levels of volatility.
Oil is a key component in the inflation index and affects everything from food production to the cost of clothing.
