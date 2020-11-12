U.S. equities ended mixed Wednesday, with the Dow Jones down slighty and the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 up.
The information technology sector led the broader market, while minerals lagged.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped as prices rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was average, with more than 900 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $12.60 to $1,875.80, and crude oil prices fell $.09 to $41.45 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.74 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished the same as yesterday at 0.98 percent.
