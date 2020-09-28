U.S. equities ended the day higher but were still down from last week. This marks the fourth straight weekly drop for the S&P 500 and the longest streak of declines since August 2019.
Nearly all sectors were up, with technology performing best and energy posting the only declines.
In economic news, several indicators suggest that the economic recovery in the U.S. is losing momentum amid uncertainty of additional fiscal stimulus and continued concerns of an uptick of COVID-19 cases.
Treasuries were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 483 points, 1.75 percent for the week.
Gold fell $11.30 to $1,865.60 and crude oil fell $.26 to $40.05 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.40 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .66 percent.
